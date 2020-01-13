Josh Meck goes gospel

AFRO-JAZZ musician and bass guitar maestro Josh Meck has branched off into gospel music with the launch of a new outfit called Afriq Praise after some session work with acts such as Pastor G, Tidings of Love and Prince Mafukidze.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

Meck told NewsDay Life & Style the move was part of his 2020 resolutions to appreciate God for his talent.

“I never got to struggle to learn how to do music. It was an inborn thing. So I thought as a thank you, let me do a God-driven project,” he said.

Meck, who has toured the world doing collaborations with different artistes, said he roped in musicians with unique and original styles to give the album a cutting edge and plans to launch the album in March this year.

Artistes featured on the album were drawn from Zimbabwe, Ghana and Malawi to add different flavours to the music.

The guitarist said preparations for the album were already in place and he would soon release a track titled Baba Varikumusoro as a forerunner to the 12-track album.

Over the years, Meck has worked with several artistes who include the late Chiwoniso Maraire, Comrade Fasto and Hope Masike; and has done collaborations with Asali (Kenya), Mike Del Ferro (Netherlands) and South Africa’s Nomsa Mazwai.