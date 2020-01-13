Police bar donation ceremony by MDC MP in Harare

HARARE West MP Joanna Mamombe and two party councillors were weekend barred by police from handing over some groceries to the needy as the state keeps a tight rein on MDC activities ahead of planned anti-government protests by the main opposition.

Mamombe was joined by Harare Ward 16 and 41 councillors Denford Ngadziore and Kudzai Kadzombe.

Police feared the event could turn into a political gathering.

Kadzombe spoke to NewZimbabwe.com about the ban.

“Police officers from (CID) law and order came here in the morning (Saturday) and told us not to go ahead with the function because it could turn to be a political function in which people would start chanting slogans,” he said.

“They told us that instead of gathering people to hand them the groceries, we could call them one by one to collect their groceries which to us was not possible.”

However, Mamombe later defied the ban and proceeded with the function at a different venue.

Mother Theresa moment…Joanna Mamombe (second from right) during the donation ceremony

She said it was deep in her desires to help people in her constituency, adding that she could not be deterred by Zanu PF she accused of using the police to disrupt a programme genuinely meant to help the needy.

“Zanu PF is trying by all means to make sure that you remain hungry,” Mamombe said at the event.

“When they see us organising functions like these, they try all their tricks to make sure that our stronghold suffers. But we will not allow that to happen.

“I was delayed by the police trying to reason with them that this is not a rally but you know how difficult they can become sometimes.”

It is not the first time the country’s youngest MP has clashed with police.

In March last year, Mamombe was arrested and charged with violence incitement during fierce protests that rocked Harare, Bulawayo and other parts of the country following an unpopular government move to hike fuel prices by over 130 percent.