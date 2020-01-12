Warriors forward maintains top form in France

Tinotenda Kadewere

WARRIORS forward, Tinotenda Kadewere asserted why European clubs are after his signature when he scored the solitary goal in Le Havre’s 1-nil win over Chamois Niortais on Friday.

After latching onto an inviting pass from Jean Fontaine, Kadewere raced through to coolly pick his spot and score for Le Havre in the 16th minute.

Le Havre captain, Papa Gueye came close to doubling the lead but saw his header come off the crossbar as the game went to the half time break with Kadewere’s side leading 1nil.

Le Havre maintained their lead in the second half, which failed to produce any goals as the team moved to 6th position on the French Ligue 2 standings.

Kadewere’s solitary goal took his tally to 18 goals, 4 goals clear of Clermont Foot’s Adrian Grbc who is the second top scorer with 14 goals.

The Warriors striker’s goal scoring exploits have attracted plenty of attention in Europe where teams have been inquiring about the talented forward.

It appeared as though the Zimbabwean forward could move away from France in the current January transfer window but only time will reveal his next destination. – ZBC