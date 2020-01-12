BREAKING: Anthrax outbreak hits Masvingo

Walter Mswazie

AN outbreak of anthrax has hit Bikita District in Masvingo with 27 people reportedly diagnosed with the disease at different clinics so far.

Masvingo Department of Veterinary Services Provincial officer Dr Ernest Dzimwasha confirmed the outbreak.

“I can confirm that there is an outbreak of anthrax in Bikita and a number of people have been affected. We also have reports of cattle dying, but I am not in the office to give exact details,” said Dr Dzimwasha.

More to follow . . .