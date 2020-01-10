5 perish in crash

Heather Charema in Chegutu

Five people were killed, while 12 others were injured when a Kadoma-bound Baker’s Inn truck and a Toyota Granvia travelling to Harare collided at the 123-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road yesterday. The accident is said to have happened after the delivery truck driver swerved and encroached into the oncoming traffic lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

Police are withholding the names of the deceased until their relatives have been informed. Deputy national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka confirmed the accident.

“Circumstances are that a male adult was driving a delivery truck along Harare-Bulawayo Road towards Kadoma with two passengers on board.

“On approaching the 123-kilometre peg, the truck driver swerved to the right encroaching into the lane of oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision with a Toyota Granvia that was travelling in the opposite direction.”

“The Toyota Granvia had 15 people on board and four people, including the driver, died on the spot while one other person died on admission at Kadoma Hospital.

“Two passengers who were in the truck and eight from the Toyota Granvia were injured. Four of the injured were referred to Kadoma Hospital and the other eight were referred to Chegutu Hospital.”

Police urged motorists to be cautious on the roads and to avoid overloading and speeding.