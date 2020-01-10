Conte counting on Lukaku

ROME. – Antonio Conte will be counting on Inter Milan strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez in today’s Italian Serie A football clash against free-scoring Atalanta to keep ahead of champions Juventus who travel to Roma.

Both eight-time holders Juventus and Inter Milan are top of the Italian league table on 45 points after 18 games, with Conte’s side ahead on goal difference.

“I’ve always said Romelu was a rough diamond that needed polishing. Lautaro Martinez is the same,” said Conte.

Inter and fifth-placed Atalanta have had the most potent attacks so far this season in Serie A, setting the scene for a potential goal-fest in the San Siro.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta are 11 points off the leaders but coming off back-to-back league wins with ten goals scored – a 5-0 scoreline against both AC Milan and Parma.

Gasperini coached Inter for five win-less games before being sacked in 2011.

But he has transformed the Bergamo side who finished third last season.

They have scored 48 goals so far this season and another on Saturday would see them become the most prolific team in Serie A in the past 60 years.

They will be keen to impress at the San Siro where they host Valencia in their Champions League last 16 first leg tie on February 19.

Inter failed to qualify for the European knock-out rounds and are targeting their first Serie A title since 2010.

Conte believes that Lukaku and Martinez, who both scored in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Napoli, are only beginning to hit their stride.

The pair have accounted for 23 of Inter’s 39 Serie A goals, and 30 in all competitions.

Lukaku is the second highest scorer in Serie A, behind Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.

His double against Napoli took his tally for the season to 14, overtaking the 12 he scored in his final season with Manchester United.

“It will be big expectations ahead of the game. Both teams have great strikers,” said Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens.

“Lukaku is very difficult to mark, Martinez moves a lot. They are doing extraordinary stuff, it will make it a tough challenge.

“But we played at San Siro in the Champions League so we are used to that pitch.”

Gasperini’s side are one point behind Roma, who occupy the final Champions League place, and host Juventus tomorrow.

Italian Serie A Fixtures

Today: Cagliari v AC Milan (4pm); Lazio v Napoli (7pm); Inter Milan v Atalanta (9:45pm)

Tomorrow: Udinese v Sassuolo (1:30pm); Fiorentina v SPAL; Sampdoria v Brescia; Torino v Bologna (all 4pm); Verona v Genoa (7pm); AS Roma v Juventus (9:45pm)

Monday: Parma v Lecce (9:45pm)