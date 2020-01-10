Amakhosi legends reflect on celebrations

JOHANNESBURG. — “Everything was perfect,” said Siphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala following Kaizer Chiefs’ 50th birthday celebrations in which the club soared to a 3-0 Absa South African Premiership football win against Highlands Park on Wednesday evening.

“The fans were magnificent, and the guys came to the party to book a win.”

According to the club’s official website, a total of 30 Amakhosi legends were at the match and some also participated in the slicing of the 50th birthday cake, including Doctor Khumalo, Joseph “Banks” Sethlodi, Lucky Stylianou, Jackie Masike, Zebulon “Sputla” Nhlapo, Brian “Spiderman” Baloyi, Arthur “10111” Zwane, Lucky Maselesele, Marks “Go-Man-Go” Maponyane, Cyril “Skhokho” Nzama, David “DVD” Mathebula and Fabian McCarthy.

The massive birthday cake was sliced at half-time by Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung. Legends like Sethlodi, Khumalo, Stylianou and Tshabalala handed pieces of the cake to the supporters.

“I even messed my suit with cake while giving the pieces of the delicious cake to the supporters,” comments Shabba, “but that’s fine, it was Chiefs’ 50th birthday today.”

Meanwhile, Maponyane joked that he “ate most of the cake, but it tasted lovely.”

“It was great to see the supporters attend this special game in numbers,” said the former player.

“I know the tickets were free, but it was brilliant to see how the fans responded so well to that offer.”

There was indeed a tremendous vibe at the FNB Stadium.“It was fun,” added Sethlodi, “and the 3-0 win put the cherry on top.”

Chiefs are back in action this weekend against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium. Kick-off is at 3:30pm today. —AFP.