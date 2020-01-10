Dodo’s new-look CAPS United

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

CAPS UNITED coach Darlington Dodo will virtually be left with a totally new-look squad for the 2020 Castle Lager Premiership football season as the core of his team continue to leave the club.

Just over a week after midfield kingpin and Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo signed for Zambian side Buildcon, Makepekepe have parted ways with striker Dominic Chungwa, who has headed north as well.

Chungwa has been snapped up by another Football Association of Zambia Premiership side Lumwana Radiants, with the former Dynamos and Polokwane City man reported to have signed a lengthy lucrative deal.

Chungwa was unveiled by the club along with compatriot and former Herentals star Kelvin Bingala yesterday.

The pair’s agent Golbert Sengwe confirmed the development.

“Dominic Chungwa and Kelvin Bingala have signed for Lumwana Radiants in the Zambian Premiership,” said Sengwe.Chungwa didn’t have a fruitful 2019 season following his return from South Africa where he had been off-loaded by Polokwane City.

But after the departure of mainstay Ngodzo, Dodo would have hoped to retain the likes of Chungwa as some of the few experienced players in his squad.

But with the rate at which the players are looking for opportunities elsewhere, the gaffer could be forced to work with a fresh side for the 2020 season.

Already, defender Valentine Musaraurwa is reported to be fed up with the club and has asked to be released.

He is strongly linked with a move to Harare City and re-unite with former Makepekepe gaffer, Lloyd Chitembwe.

Another defender, Godwin Goriyati, regarded by many as the next big thing in that department in the country, is a frustrated lot.

He couldn’t command a first team jersey under Dodo, whose poor tactics cost the Green Machine the title they were so close to winning last season.

Goriyati, who has been quoted several times in the media saying he wanted to quit football after Chitembwe had frozen him out two years ago, is on his way out, with Harare City his likely destination again.

Goalkeepers Prosper Chigumba and Chris Mverechena are also club hunting after learning their services are no longer required at the Harare giants.

There is a lot happening in the background, but CAPS United, known for their professionalism, are playing their cards close to their chest.

Dodo, who has decided not to talk to the media this off-season, has given his employers a long list of players whom he feels will fit into his philosophy after the 2019 squad failed him agonizingly in the last minute.

The signing of the glitzy pair of Leeroy Mavhunga from Yadah and Harare City’s Tatenda Tumba is a demonstration of the kind of players Dodo wants to have at his disposal this coming season.