Bosso, Harrison deal charms Dube

Davison Bhunu, Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders left-back Milton Ncube has described Mark Harrison as the perfect man for his former Premiership football club.

Harrison was named the new Bosso coach on Wednesday, having come to replace Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh who is now at champions FC Platinum.

And Ncube, who worked under the British mentor at Harare City last season, believes Bosso will go far under the mentorship of Harrison.

“I think it’s a very perfect marriage considering how both parties love to play the game.

“Highlanders’ culture has always been of passing the ball and the attacking flair, hence they earned the nickname Bossolona in comparison to the “tiki taka” played by the Spanish La Liga outfit Barcelona.

“I think with Harrison, it is a perfect marriage based on how he likes the game to be played, which is building from the back,” said Ncube.

The former Warriors man, who is still revered at Highlanders, feels Harrison even deserves more than the two-year contract he was given at the Bulawayo giants as he needs more time to build the squad.

“We have a tendency of not being a patient club because of the huge stature of the club.

“Kelvin Kaindu is another example, he did well in his first two seasons, he fell short on goal difference in those two seasons (2012-2013), but we never built on that and we went on to push him out in his third season.

“The philosophy he brought to the club was so enormous, but we took it for granted.

“That time, it was easy to even bring the young players into the team because everyone understood the philosophy of the club.

“Having said that, I hope we will give Mark all the support he needs, and I’m really looking forward to see the team under him,” added Ncube.

Ncube is now based in the UK, having parted ways with Harare City over a year ago.