Five die in horrific crash

Heather Charema in Chegutu

CHEGUTU: Five people died while 12 others were injured when a Kadoma-bound bakery truck and a Toyota Granvia minibus travelling to Harare collided at the 123-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road on Friday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the truck driver lost control resulting in his vehicle swerving towards oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision.

Police are withholding the names of the deceased until their relatives have been notified.

Deputy National Police Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka confirmed the accident.

“We would like to confirm the death of five people in a fatal road accident which occurred at the 123km peg along Harare-Bulawayo road,” said Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka.

“The Toyota Granvia had 15 people on board and four people including the driver died on the spot while one other person died on admission at Kadoma hospital.

“Two passengers who were in the truck and eight from the Toyota Granvia were injured as a result of the accident. “Four of the injured were referred to Kadoma Hospital and the other eight were referred to Chegutu Hospital.”

Police urged motorists to be cautious on the road and avoid overloading and over-speeding.