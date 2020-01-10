FC Platinum still hopeful

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE champions FC Platinum remains hopeful of a first win during the ongoing CAF Champions’ league group champion and face the herculean task of tussling with eight-time winners Al Ahly tomorrow at Barbourfields.

FC Platinum are winless in three outings, and coach Lizwe Sweswe hopes his charges will rise to the occasion and cause an upset on the club continental heavy weights.

“It difficult game; but we are ready for the challenge, with the sole objective going into this match being to win.

“Nothing short of that will do,” said Sweswe.

He said his charges will have to capitilise on home advantage, in their quest to both secure their first set of points, and upset the eight-time champions.

“We have to capitalize on home advantage,” said the gaffer.

“Morale in the camp has been positive, and we know it won’t be a surprise to us if we are to beat Al Ahly.

“Everyone is raring to go,” said Premier League winning coach.

After edging FC Platinum by two goals to nil in the return leg, played a fortnight ago in Cairo, Al Ahly are not taking the Zimbabwe league champions lightly.

“We will face a solid team in front of their home fans,” said the Egyptian side’s goalkeeper El-Shennawy.

“The game will be tough and not easy as some imagine.

“It will be played at the opposition’s ground; and African pitches make it more difficult to play, because of the high temperature, humidity and poor condition,” he is quoted telling the Al Ahly website.

With top three teams tied on six points; the Egyptians hope to take advantage of the match to cement their grip on the group and keep their dreams of a semi-final berth alive.

“All players are fully focused on achieving the three points, as the situation in the group is so complicated.

“Our goal is to win with the group being interlocked.

“Any result in the group game, won’t then put us under pressure.

“Al Ahly always play for the win, no matter what are the opponent’s result,” said the Al Ahly goalkeeper.