Machete gangs: Zanu-Pf youths weigh in against terror

Joseph Madzimure, Senior Reporter

The ZANU PF Youth League has condemned the heinous activities of machete wielding gangs who are terrorising small scale miners and communities around the country.

‘Machete gangs’ have wreaked havoc in gold mining towns across the country, causing deaths and injuries and have been moving into other violent crimes in towns, cities and rural business centres.

The call comes after lives have been lost and a number have been injured by the marauding criminals.

In a statement on Friday, the league’s secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi said Zanu-PF youth wing in its entirety condemns the heinous acts by the machete wielding gangs.

“It’s is also a matter of concern that some police officers on duty have also fallen victim to these criminals.

“As a public service gesture, the ZANU (PF) Youth League implores all our structures and the peace loving people of our beloved motherland Zimbabwe to be on alert and share with law enforcement agents any information which may lead to the arrest of the gangs who have caused havoc in our peaceful society,” said Cde Simbanegavi.

In light of this unfortunate wave of criminality, the ZANU PF Youth League applauds the current efforts by the ZRP of hunting down these criminals.