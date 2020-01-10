Precious Masakara

Government has established that there will be no tuition fee increment in public schools.

This was said by acting Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Amon Murwira, during a press conference in Harare yesterday.

Schools are opening next week and there has been a lot of speculation on social media with regards to fees increments.

Said Prof Murwira: “The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to confirm that there will be no tuition fee increases in public schools.”

“Provincial Education Directors, District Schools Inspectors and heads of public schools should stand guided by the circular to the same effect, which has been dispatched to them,” he said.

Government has said school heads who do not follow this directive will face disciplinary action.

In addition, private schools charging in foreign currency will be deregistered.

“Government has also learnt that some private schools are charging directly or indirectly in forex,” said Prof Murwira.

“Responsible authorities of such schools are warned that they risk deregistration of such schools,” he added.