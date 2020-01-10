ICT key in revenue collection: Ms Mazani  

Norman Muchemwa

In revenue collection, Information Communication Technology (ICT) is a key component in delivering efficient and effective services, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) commissioner general Ms Faith Mazani has said.

In her remarks during the signing of the Protocol of Agreement for the Tax and Accountability Enhancement Project (TAEP), Ms Mazani said ICT plays a major role the discharge of the Authority’s mandate.

She hailed the support they have received from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Under TAEP, Zimra is receiving funding from AfDB to implement a new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS).

“Zimra heavily relies on information and communications technology and automated processes to effectively and efficiently deliver one of its mandates – revenue collection,” she said.

“l appreciate the support that AfDB has been offering to Zimbabwe and Zimra in particular.

“AfDB has supported Zimra in building ICT systems capacity for tax administration, revenue mobilisation, facilitation of trade and training of ICT staff.

“Zimra is receiving funding for implementation of the new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS).”

She said the new tax system is important given the challenges that Zimra is facing with the current tax management system.

On full installation, the new system will equip Zimra with enhanced capacity to mobilise revenue for the Government.

The system replacement is in line with Zimra’s five-year strategic plan for 2019-2023.

TaRMS will revolutionise tax management by bringing efficiency into the authority’s processes, as well as enhancing transparency, service delivery and accountability.

It will also improve self-service and voluntary compliance by providing an efficient and effective platform to address current constraints.

Ms Mazani assured AfDB that the funding will be put to good use, adding that accountability will be a priority.

“This funding has come at a time our country is facing foreign currency challenges. l promise AfDB that this financial assistance will not be put to waste, it will be well managed and accounted for transparently.

“This support resonates with our focus to enhance domestic resource mobilisation for sustainable economic development. With this support, AfDB has given us a rod to do our own fishing,” she said.