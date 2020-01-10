Defence ministry bosses in court

TWO senior employees at Defence House appeared before a Harare magistrate yesterday charged with fraud after they allegedly raised fake invoices valued at $306 135 claiming they were for cleaning services, and later converted the money to their own use.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Peter Muchakadzi (55), a director in the Defence ministry, and Kunofiwa Marvyn Madondo (58), an accountant, appeared before magistrate Francis Mapfumo, who remanded them to January 23 on $5 000 and $3 000 bail, respectively.

As part of their bail conditions, the duo was ordered to surrender their passports with the clerk of court and report three times at Mabelreign and Warren Park Police stations, respectively.

The two were also ordered not to visit Defence House unless with the investigation officer and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The complainant in the matter is Defence permanent secretary Gray Marongwe.

Allegations are that from March to June last year, the accused connived with Danison Muvandi, who is on the run, in misrepresenting that Defence House had received cleaning services from Maids on Wheels (Pvt) Limited when no such services had been rendered.

It is averred that Muchakadzi then fraudulently sourced fake invoices with a total value of $306 135.

Muchakadzi allegedly further fraudulently originated a loose minute dated June 19, 2019 addressed to the director of finance and human resources, Muvandi, the owner and signatory to Maid on Wheels bank accounts, which was supposed to be prepared by the Procurement Management Unit.

Audrey Chogumaira appeared for the State.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Army has clarified that Muchakadzi is not a member of the military as had been reported in the Press, but a civilian employed by the Defence ministry.

In a statement, ZNA spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore also said reports that 30 tonnes of beef disappeared at Mbalabala barracks in Matabeleland South province were not true.