Zakaria in new branding deal

SUNGURA music godfather Nicholas “Senior Lecturer” Zakaria has inked a brand development deal with a local public relations and communications company which will see him venturing into community development work, mentorship and corporate marketing.

The one-year renewable deal will see Zakaria broadening his career path with various innovative engagements and activities.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style after signing the deal with Esteem Communications, Zakaria said he was grateful to God for the opportunity.

“The Lord has kept me this long for a reason and I am grateful for the opportunities that continue to come my way,” he said.

“My deal with Esteem Communications helps professionalise my career and will create even exciting opportunities for me and my backing group.”

The renowned guitarist and composer said he had seen it all in the industry and was ready to give back to the community.

“I strongly feel there are so many important causes I should lend my voice and hand to. I will be part of various campaigns, among them women and children’s rights, fighting domestic violence, promoting abstinence and safe sex as well as advocating for a drug-free generation,” he said.

Esteem Communications marketing and operations officer Charlene Kuipa said Zakaria was a consistent, cultured and respected musician who deserved all the good things in life.

“We feel humbled to work with one of the most respected musicians of our time. Zakaria has been consistent and he leads a controversy-free life. Our goal is to help him advance his music career while creating as many opportunities for him as possible to impact the communities around him,” she said.

The old music war horse said the deal, which commenced this month, would see Esteem Communications handling his corporate affairs, public relations as well as other community development-related initiatives while his management would continue handling music show bookings.

“Our management will continue to handle general show bookings, but the corporate side of things will be under Esteem Communications,” he said.

Zakaria had an exciting 2019. Following the release of his 27th album Inzwa Unzwe, he embarked on a nationwide tour to promote the latest offering.

“We had a very encouraging 2019 following the release of Inzwa Unzwe. It is our hope that 2020 will be a better year for us musically and we believe this branding deal spells good things for us,” he said.

Zakaria is renowned for having trained and groomed many local sungura musicians who went on to become household names.