Marimba ensemble manufactures instruments

THE 2018 Chibuku Neshamwari traditional dance competition winners, Guruve Marimba Arts Group’s decision to manufacture musical instruments has proved profitable, helping them to sustain their art despite the economic hardships in the country.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The traditional dance group, which has also ventured into Afro-pop music, said although its dream was to grow its music business it had managed to brand itself as both musicians and manufacturers of traditional artistic instruments.

“We are Afro-pop musicians at heart, but we have managed to sustain ourselves as we manufacture music instruments such as marimba, mbira, traditional drums, hosho and props that are used in traditional dance as well as maturi, tsero, tsvimbo (staffs), hari (clay pots), tswanda (reed basket) and traditional dance costumes. We also offer training in schools,” group leader Ginatsia Nyanhete told Newsday Life & Style yesterday.

He added that business was, however, low sometimes as most of the traditional activities are seasonal.

Meanwhile, the ensemble has released a six-track album titled Idoro Chete, which Nyanhete said was meant to teach the youth to be morally upright.

“Our album is meant to enlighten the children of Zimbabwe to be morally upright, not to indulge in the sins of this world and to learn to work for themselves. We put our best effort and we are certain that fans are going to love our project,” he said.

Tracks on the album are Idoro Chete, Madzongonyodze, Mudande, Ndakura, Ndiri Sober and Nzara Ndakarima.

The ensemble, which won a trip to China in 2010, said winning the Chibuku Neshamwari competition was a stepping stone in their music career as they managed to attract more fans and get money to support their music.

They encouraged up-and-coming artistes to produce original music rather than to imitate other artistes.