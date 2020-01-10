2020 year of reform: Muridzo

CONTEMPORARY musician Andy Muridzo’s manager Ronald Mujuru yesterday said the controversial singer’s fans should this year expect to see a reformed artiste focused on growing his music brand.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Muridzo, who had a tumultuous 2019 during which off-stage scandals took centre stage at the expense of his music, is currently working on a Valentine’s Day single, while plans are underway to produce a collaborative track with United States-based Chimurenga maestro Thomas Mapfumo.

Mujuru told NewsDay Life & Style that he would be working to ensure that the Jeetaz band frontman would not soil his image as has happened in the past.

“I am keeping a close eye on him and he has reformed but he is also human though we are not expecting any drama involving women this year,” he said.

Mujuru said fans should also expect more videos from the Dherira hitmaker’s last album, Shiri Yamambo, before June this year.

“We are powered this year as we are polishing up our collaboration deal with the legendary Mapfumo on a title track yet to be announced. We are also going to release a Valentine track in February. Videos of Shiri Yamambo are in progress and will be out in the first quarter of the year. We will shut the year with a new album,” he said.

Muridzo’s first Harare gig is scheduled for City Sports Bar tonight following a national tour that saw him stage shows in Wedza, Gutu, Beitbribdge, Fulabusi and Gwanda last year.