FAO assists Cyclone Idai-affected farmers

Wimbainashe Zhakata, Farming Correspondent

AT least 7 000 households affected by Cyclone Idai in Manicaland have received an assortment of farming inputs and infrastructure from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The beneficiaries were drawn from Chimanimani, Chipinge, Mutare and Buhera districts and being assisted through the Zimbabwe Idai Recovery Project (ZIRP).

According to Agritex another 5 000 households from the targeted districts are also set to receive poultry and feed, livestock and livestock feed.

Agritex agribusiness and marketing specialist Mr Joseph Mukajami reported that the project would support the affected people to restore some livestock lost during the disaster.

“The objective is to address the immediate needs of the Cyclone Idai survivors in four targeted districts and support resilient recovery through the restoration of crop and livestock production and rehabilitation of agricultural infrastructure,” he added.

Mr Mukajami said households that were expected to receive poultry, would each get six birds and 25kg poultry feed while others would each receive three goats or sheep.

“In Chimanimani 12 000 birds and 750 goats/sheep will be disbursed to 4 550 households alongside poultry and livestock feed.

“Beneficiaries in Chipinge will also receive 12 000 birds and 750 goats/sheep as well as poultry and livestock feed.

“A total of 3 306 households in Buhera are expected to receive 9 000 birds while 3 267 households in Mutare district will receive 9 000 birds and poultry feed, among others,” he said.

Targeted households will receive 15x50kg of stock feed.