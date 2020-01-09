Rusape police ban ‘dangerous weapons’

Lovemore Kadzura, Post Correspondent

Acting Officer Commanding Rusape police Superintendent Godwill Chinyanganya has issued a prohibition order temporarily banning dangerous weapons.

The ban will be in place for three months starting from January 6 to March 6 2020. Rusape is the largest policing district in Manicaland as it also incorporates Buhera district.

Spt Chinyanganya said the ban was prompted by an upsurge in criminal activities in which dangerous weapons are being used.

“I Superintendent Godwill Chinyanganya, the Acting Officer Commanding Rusape District in terms of Section 3(1) of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23) do hereby give a notice of temporary prohibition of carrying dangerous weapons (whether openly or by concealment) in a public place or public thoroughfare or public display in terms of Section 4 (1) as read with Section 4 (2) of the said Act.

“The prohibition shall be from 06/01/20 to 06/03/20 unless it is revoked earlier than 06/03/20.

“The weapons which are subject to the ban are catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords or daggers. Any traditional weapons such as spear or any other weapons whatsoever deemed to occasion public disorder or a breach of the peace in Rusape District,” reads the order.