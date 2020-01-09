Induction workshop for D1 new boys

Fungayi Munyoro, Sports Correspondent

THE Zifa Eastern Region Division One has arranged an induction workshop for the newly promoted clubs to be held in Masvingo next week ahead of the 2020 soccer season.

Regional vice-chairman Wisdom Simba confirmed that the invited clubs are Juliasdale-based side Claremont, Masvingo side Eland and PG from Marondera will take part in the workshop.

“We are already down to business. We are working on having an induction workshop for the teams promoted from Division 2. The induction workshop is an orientation for newly promoted clubs to familiarise them with the statutes and club administration, among other things,” he said.

The veteran administrator said the 2020 season kick-off dates would be announced on the day of the induction.

The relegated teams include Renco Mine, Grayham and United Lions.

The league has also invited Chivhu FC and MFS from Zifa Manicaland Division 2 to join the league.

“We always invite teams who are able to meet our demands to join the league in case old teams fail to be part of us.

“This time around Chivhu FC and MFS have indicated that they want to be part of us. Relegated Grayham have also expressed their interest in rejoining the league again we intent to make it an 18-team league, to be uniform with other regions. Last season we had a total of 16 teams but we hope to get 18 teams this year.

“Last year due to the economic hardships our clubs struggled but we are happy because we managed to soldier on with the limited resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chivhu FC said they are ready to be part of Eastern Region league.

They finished third in the Zifa Manicaland Division 2B league.

Speaking to Post Sport, the club’s chairman, Marufu Madhuveko said they are keen to be part of the league.

“We got an invitation from Zifa and we are waiting for them to confirm our participation in the 2020 season. We are ready to be part of it and we want to go there and give our best.

“If we get the slot we have set a target already to survive relegation. We will then set other targets on PSL promotion after we manage to survive relegation,” said Madhuveko.

The team is being bankrolled by Australia-based businessman David Madzinga.