Artistes in January rest

Kundai Marunya and Clodine Manyozo

Following a hectic festive season during which they performed at various venues locally and internationally, some artistes are taking a break.

Artistes usually take time off after the festive season to let revellers’ refill pockets. However, for some it is business as usual.

Jah Prayzah, who had a fairytale ending of the year 2019, staging two successful shows in Mozambique, both attracting bumper crowds, is already on vacation.

“This January we are on vacation, home resting and enjoying family time,” said Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze.

Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu is also taking a sabbatical.

“We do not have any shows this weekend, but we are hoping to have performances next week,” said Chimbetu.

Although most musicians are taking advantage of January to rest, there are some who will soldier on to keep revellers entertained.

Gospel musician Mathius Mhere has a busy weekend performing in Masvingo and Chitungwiza.

“We have a show in Masvingo on Saturday and another at Chitungwiza Unit L Community Hall on Sunday.”

“These will be my last shows as I take some time off to record my album which will be released in June or July this year,” said Mhere.

There are also other events that are not music-oriented this weekend.

Mud Run

If one is looking for a family event, then Jam Tree is the place to be this Saturday.

The venue will host the Mud Run which features the Rugby World Cup winning legend Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira.

People will hangout and have picture opportunities with the United States-bound sportsman.

National Gallery of Zimbabwe

It’s opera night at the gallery this Saturday as leading soprano Molly Dzangare fundraises for her study at the South Africa College of Music in Cape Town.

Dzangare will perform with fellow musicians —Nigel Hopkins and Carolyn Peto.

The event is organised by Dr Solomon Gurumatunhu, with the assistance of a group of volunteers.

Munya Mataruse

Bar Rouge will experience Tuku’s reincarnation as the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi protégé Munya Mataruse dates revellers on Saturday evening.

This will be a first of weekly shows dubbed “PaShangara Saturdays” at the venue. On Sunday, Mataruse will pay homage to his home fans at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton. The show features Norton’s rising dancehall musician, Celscius.

Casa Mia Restaurant

If one is looking for a laid-back jazz vibe, then Casa Mia Restaurant is the place this Sunday.

Revellers will be treated to beautiful jazz music by Fab Fusion band.

Reps Theatre

Harare Film Society will present a double header of classical movies at Reps Theatre this Sunday.

In the afternoon, the society will screen “Judy” a film about the legendary performer Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger) who arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts,

In the evening on Sunday, the society will take people back to the Second World War on through the screening of a movie titled Jojo Rabbit.

Gava Restaurant

Rising afro-fusion musician Mbeu will serenade Gava Restaurant lunch time clients this Sunday in what has become a weekly showcase. The musician will perform a solo act with his acoustic guitar.

Many other venues will have activities, from Djs to dance groups. Popular spots including Mereki, Lake Chivero, Mashwede Village, Mtangaz Hideout, and Chikwanha Gardens will also be open.