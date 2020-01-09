Man torches grandma’s property

A FORT RIXON man in Matabeleland South province recently ran amok and allegedly burnt his grandmother’s huts and household property worth $50 000.

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

This was heard by Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela when Nkululeko Muvengi (24) appeared before him charged with malicious damage to property.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to January 22.

Muvengi and the complainant, Lizzy Muvengi (76), are nephew and grandmother.

The court was told that on January 8 at 5am, Muvengi arrived at Donald Maziwa’s homestead where he stays with her grandmother.

Muvengi went to the room where the herdboy, Gift Mzizi, was sleeping and ordered him to take out all his belongings because he wanted to do something.

It is the State’s case that the accused then set the kitchen hut ablaze, which resulted in the whole homestead burning.

Muvengi also allegedly tried to set ablaze the goats pen and cattle kraal, but his mission failed after the pens would not ignite.

The reason for his actions were not revealed in the court papers.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Muvengi’s arrest.