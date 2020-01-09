Rusape father accused of raping daughter

Kudzai Matanga, Rusape Correspondent

A 42-year-old man appeared in court facing allegations of raping his nine-year-old daughter while she was sleeping in the kitchen.

The suspect appeared before Rusape magistrate Mr Gift Manyika facing rape charges.

Mr Marlon Makamba prosecuted.

The incident occurred on an unknown date in 2019 in Nyazura when the complainant’s grandmother went to an all-night prayer for two days and left the complainant in the custody of her father.

On the second day the complainant was sleeping in the kitchen alone.

Her father returned home drunk and proceeded to the kitchen where he had his supper.

“The accused removed the complainant’s blankets and clothes and raped her. The young girl cried out for help, but no one came to her rescue.

After the abuse, the suspect threatened to assault her if she revealed the matter to anyone.

“The following morning the girl’s grandmother returned from the all-night prayer and she told her what had happened.

The grandmother did nothing about it.

“On the second count the accused raped the minor again when her grandmother had gone for another all-night prayer.

The girl told her grandmother what had happened but again she did nothing about it.

“On December 20, 2019 complainant told one Kuziva Buzuzu about the matter and a report was immediately made to the police leading to the father’s arrest,” said Mr Makamba.

The matter was remanded to January 14 for trial.