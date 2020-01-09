Ailing Buhera boy undergoes op

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

THE boy from Murambinda Township in Buhera, who was writhing in pain day and night owing to a cancerous tumour on his right leg, successfully underwent a leg amputation in Harare recently.

Trymore Mukan’an’a (12) had all of his medical expenses paid for by the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

ZCDC public relations and corporate affairs executive Mr Sugar Chagonda confirmed that the youngster was successfully operated on late last week.

Mr Chagonda said the boy was now awaiting the results of other medical tests.

“The boy was successfully operated on three days ago. However, he is still in Harare awaiting the results of other tests.

“We sincerely hope that he will be able to recover and be able to join his peers in school.

“As ZCDC we are happy that our corporate social responsibility initiatives are helping change lives for the better in the community we operate in. Trymore’s case is just one of many other initiatives that are aimed at improving the quality of life of our people,” said Chagonda.

Trymore developed the tumour in May last year and since then he has not been able to stand on both feet let alone a decent night’s sleep like his peers.

The schoolboy, who had some impressive end of term examination marks from last year, has since dropped out of Murambinda A Primary School where he was in Grade Six.

Efforts to get treatment earlier did not materialise for the youngster who lives with his grandmother who survives on vegetable vending and could not afford to pay for Trymore’s X-rays, scans or other tests.