Shumba outstanding in Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team’s triumph over New Zealand

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MILTON SHUMBA put up a polished all-round performance to lead the Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team to victory by two wickets over New Zealand in their last match of a quadrangular series in Durban, South Africa on Thursday.

Shumba, who walked away with the Man of the Match award took four wickets and scored a half century to inspire the Dion Myers captained Zimbabwean lads to yet another win, following their triumph by 31 runs over South Africa on Tuesday.

The win saw the Prosper Utseya mentored Zimbabwe Under-19 finish third in the series which also featured host nation South Africa and International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup defending champions India.

Shumba picked up four wickets for 23 runs in 10 overs with his left arm spin while off spinner Wesley Madhevere took three wickets at the expense of 45 runs. On a successful day for the Zimbabwean slow bowlers, the two were capably supported by leg spinner Priviledge Chesa who claimed two scalps and left-arm leg spinner Tadiwanashe Nyangani who had one wicket as New Zealand were bowled out for 198 in 49 overs.

Shumba, in to bat at number three top scored for Zimbabwe with 50 runs off 86 deliveries as the Zimbabwean youngsters reached their victory target with three deliveries to spare. After Madhevere departed early, Shumba put on 85 for the second wicket with Emmanuel Bawa who was the second highest run contributor for Zimbabwe with 41 runs.

Zimbabwe Under-19 for World Cup

When Shumba was eventually dismissed by means of a run out, Zimbabwe still needed 66 runs with four wickets in hand.

Taurayi Tugwere (37) and Luke Oldknow (27 not out) stood firm to ensure that Zimbabwe did not throw it away again against the same opponents who beat them by two runs in their first match of the quadrangular series. Oldknow and Chesa finished things off in the last over.

Milton Shumba getting his Man of the Match award from Match Referee.

Next up for the Zimbabwe Under-19 is a warm up fixture against England in Pretoria on Sunday before they clash with India in Johannesburg two days later in yet another fine-tuning encounter. At the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, Zimbabwe play all their Group C fixtures in Potchefstroom in South Africa’s North West province. They square off with Bangladesh at the JB Marks Oval on 18 January, take on Pakistan in their second encounter at the Witrand Oval on 22 January with their last group encounter against Scotland at the same venue three days later.

