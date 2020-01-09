Utilise Women’s Bank to boost community development

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The recently opened Women’s Bank has a lot of potential to turnaround lives of many people especially the youth and women if they get the requisite support.

This was said by Senator for Beitbridge, Cde Tambudzani Mohadi, last week during a Zanu PF interface meeting at Swereki Business Centre under Beitbridge West Constituency.

She said it was important for members to fully participate in programmes that seek to empower them at household level.

Cde Mohadi said loans at the financial institutions were accessible to both men and women.

“I want to encourage you to make good use of the Women’s Bank, which among other initiatives, is part of Government’s robust programme to economically empower its people.

“At the same time I call upon business gurus and development experts to fully support the growth of people projects from the lowest level of society,” she said.

According to the Senator, the ruling party’s women league was also rolling out a number of training projects across the country to empower women, who in most cases carry the social burden.

She said there were a lot of economic opportunities at small to medium enterprises level, which women and the youth can exploit to improve their current situation.

These, she said include baking, sewing, farming, horticulture, retail, livestock production and tourism among others.

“Let’s establish small consortiums or cooperatives and pool resources. It is very critical that we integrate efforts as Zimbabweans in building community, district, provincial and national economies.

“We can only realise our potential if we fully utilise opportunities that Government and its partners avail to us,” said Cde Mohadi.