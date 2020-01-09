New chairman for Ngezi Platinum Stars

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars have announced the stepping down of Jeremiah Gasitene as the club chairman successful four years at the administrative helm of Madamburo, with his post taken over by Silence Gavi.

Gasitene was the chairman when Ngezi Platinum made their entry into the PSL in 2016. In a statement released by the club on Thursday, Ngezi Platinum said Gasitene’s administrative guidance has seen the club grow and establish a strong foundation as a formidable Premier League club which has maintained respectable consecutive top four finishes in the last three PSL seasons. For that Ngezi Platinum said Gasitene therefore leaves the club in a very sound position to achieve its strategic objectives.

“He leaves behind a legacy of professionalism, fair play and dedication to the Club. During his tenure as chairman, Jeremiah achieved his targets of ensuring that the Club establishes and cements its status as a competitive outfit in the PSL,’’ read part of the statement.

Ngezi Platinum have announced the appointment of Gavi, who was Gasitene’s deputy, with the club stating that the appointment ensures that there is continuity.

“In the same vein, the club wishes to announce the elevation of Dr Silence Gavi to the position of club chairman with effect from 10 January 2020. Until this appointment, Dr Gavi was the vice chairman of the club. Dr Gavi is therefore not new to the Club administration and his appointment will ensure that there is continuity in the administration of the Club,” further read the statement.

Cloete Munjoma, who has served as the secretary general takes on the dual roles of vice chairman of the club as well as his current role as the secretary general.

“The board and management of Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to thank Jeremiah for his commitment and contribution to the club for the past four years and wish him well. Jeremiah will continue to lend technical advice to both the board and the new executive where required. The board also wishes Dr Silence Gavi well in assuming his new challenging role at a time the club has amplified its focus of achieving its strategic objectives,’’ concluded the statement.

