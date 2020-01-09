Nine yet to be capped players in Zimbabwe’s provisional cricket squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NINE uncapped players have been named in a provisional squad of 25 that went into camp in Harare on Thursday to prepare for Zimbabwe’s two Test cricket series against Sri Lanka.

The provisional squad will be trimmed down to the final 15 that will be kept together for the two five-day contests at Harare Sports Club. Mountaineers opening batsman Kevin Kasuza and his Rangers counterpart Brian Mudzinganyama have been rewarded for their good form in the Logan Cup by being called up to the national team.

Pace bowlers, Charlton Tshuma of Rangers, the Mountaineers pair of William Mashinge and Victor Nyauchi will have an opportunity to impress the selectors during the camp together with spinners Ainsley Ndlovu and Tapiwa Mufudza of Tuskers and Eagles respectively.

The other uncapped players competing for places in the final 15-man squad for the series is the Eagles duo of all-rounder Tinotenda Mutombodzi and left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava.

Experienced players in the squad called up include newly appointed longer version captain, Sean Williams, Brendan Taylor, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Kyle Jarvis and Donald Tiripano. Batsman Prince Masvaure who has appeared in two Tests for Zimbabwe and all-rounder Timycen Maruma, a player with a single Test cap are also in the squad.

The first Test is scheduled for 19-23 January, with the second match set for 27-31 January.

Zimbabwe provisional squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Butt, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, William Mashinge, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Moor, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tapiwa Mufudza, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Sean Williams

