Kainga plots another Zim jaunt

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

UNITED STATES-BASED Zimbabwean comedian Alfred Kainga, who staged his debut performance in the country in 2017, is set to return for another show this year in a whirlwind tour that will also include Uganda and South Africa.

The jest master — who recently added another notch under his belt after he was appointed brand ambassador for Nigeria-based international money transfer company, Ping Express, said he was excited about his forthcoming return to Zimbabwe.

“I am going to be in South Africa in March and in Uganda in February, we are also coming back to Zimbabwe this year in March and I am so excited that I will be coming back for the second time,” he said.

Kainga said he was currently revelling in his recent ambassadorial appointment at Ping Express, a rapidly growing online money transfer service with coverage in over 30 countries.

“I just completed 2019 on a high note having such a major endorsement from an international company. It is really a big step and I am so excited about becoming their brand ambassador,” the comedian told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

The company collaborated with Kainga to help preach their convenient, ultra-low cost and instant money transfer service gospel to East Africa.

The jester, who has over 10 years experience in comedy and has performed in venues like the World-Famous Laugh Factory in Los Angeles as well as numerous other comedy clubs in the US, said the endorsement will grow his market across Africa.

“Ping Express is operated by Nigerians and it’s in over 30 countries predominantly in Africa which means I am going to get much more visibility across the continent of Africa. It is just amazing to have your name and face across billboards,” he said.

Kainga, who is married and a father of two was described by comedian Kevin Hart as having the “it” factor during a Comedy Central television programme Hart of the City.

He has worked on major stages and at belite comedy clubs such as the Improv Comedy Clubs across the US, World Famous Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. He has also shared the stage with African internationally acclaimed American comedy superstar Basketmouth in Dallas and has worked with several other great names including Mark Curry from Hanging with Mr Cooper and Showtime at the Apollo longtime host Rudy Rush.