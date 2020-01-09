‘Harrison is the best for Bosso’

By Sindiso Dube

AFTER confirming Mark Harrison (pictured) as the club’s new coach earlier this week to replace Hendrikus Pieter De Jong, Highlanders have declared him as the right man to help them reclaim past glory.

Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe described the appointment of the Englishman as the best for the club.

“I am glad to announce that the club has agreed terms with Mark Harrison to fill the position that has been existing in our technical team. Harrison, who is not new to Zimbabwean football, is the Highlanders technical manager with immediate effect pending granting of a work permit by the authorities. He will be officially unveiled as soon as he arrives in the country to take up his duties,” said Mhlophe in a statement.

“Considering our philosophy as a club, and his style of football, he emerged as the best institutional fit candidate to take up the huge responsibility. He signed a two-year contract which will run up to December 31 of 2021.”

Harrison comes in as a direct replacement to Dutchman De Jong who decided not to renew his contract at the end of the season before resurfacing at three-time champions FC Platinum where he was unveiled on Monday.

Harrison once coached Harare City FC and Caps United.

Harrison will work with the existing club technical structure which includes assistants Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu.

He will also oversee the juniors and the club’s developmental team.

Harrison will be faced with a huge task of trying to fill the gaps that have been left by some key players in the squad.

Star striker Prince Dube is in China where he is club hunting, and a move is said to be imminent, while midfielder McClive Phiri is linked with a move to South Africa.

Goalkeeper and club skipper Ariel Sibanda has also been rumoured to be on his way out, with reports linking him with moves to South Africa, Zambia and even Mozambique.

Harrison arrives with a wealth of experience. A holder of Uefa A and Caf A licence badges, he has also previously coached Oxford United and Stanford Rangers in his homeland, as well as Mpumalanga Black Aces, African Warriors and Chippa United in South Africa.