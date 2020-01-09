Police warn social media freaks

By Brenna Matendere

Police have warned the public against posting on social media platforms pictures of dead people taken from road accident and murder scenes.

Deputy national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka said such conduct also has the potential of disturbing people with a nervous disposition.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with some members of the public who record video footage or photograph scenes of road traffic accidents, scenes of murder or other heinous crimes (and) posting the footage on social media platforms,” he said.

“Images of wreckages, dead bodies and other sensitive scenes are then posted on social media without regard to the negative effects. Some of the recordings are alarming and may cause despondency, while others are not suitable for people with nervous dispositions.”

Chishaka also said the police had noted cases of people recording people committing suicide or drowning in rivers.

“We are making a passionate plea to the members of the public to refrain from recording scenes of road traffic accidents, suicide, drowning or other gory scenes,” he said.