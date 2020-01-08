JUST IN: ED mourns former Minister Norman

Elita Chikwati

Senior Agriculture Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolence following the death of the first Agriculture Minister in independent Zimbabwe, Mr Dennis Norman.

Mr Norman, a long time leader of the agriculture sector before 1980 died two weeks ago in Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom after a long battle with cancer.

The President said Mr Norman was among a few handful of white leaders who offered to serve under a black majority Government at independence.

“Thus validating our policy of national reconciliation following 15 years of our armed struggle against white settler colonialism.

“This was a bold gesture which ended racial polarisation and laid a lasting basis for racial amity and peace in the country.

Leaders like Norman, David Smith, Chris Anderson and Dr timothy stamps all late will be remembered in our country’s history for playing a salutary role in the formative years of our Nation,” he said.

As Minister of Government, the President said Mr Norman worked hard towards a unified, non-racial agricultural sector where farmers related toe ac other and collaborated on grounds of their calling and not along the racial divide of colonial times.

“on behalf of the Nation of Zimbabwe which he loyally served, its Government of which he was part for so long and on my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the Norman family on their saddest loss.

May they derive comfort from the deep respect and regard which our nation continues to give him. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.