SATTE exhibition kicks off in India

Norman Muchemwa

The South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) exhibition kicks of today in New Delhi, India.

Zimbabwe is participating at the exhibition for the first time.

The exhibition will enhance destination awareness and foster market visibility.

SATTE is a leading business to business platform aimed at bringing together tourism players from around the world.

In a statement, ZTA acting chief executive officer Mr Givemore Chidzidzi said the exhibition provides an opportunity for the organisation to penetrate the Indian market and beyond.

“There is need for us to mark our presence in the Indian market. We have to actively increase our market activities there. To kick-start this process, we will be participating at the SATTE 2020,” said Mr Chidzidzi.

“The exhibition will provide a platform for the country’s tourism players to establish new business partners and strengthen relations with key partners and stakeholders from the Indian market and beyond.

“As part of our plan to solidify our presence in this market, we will do follow up road shows later during the year.”

Mr Chidzidzi added that the country is bestowed with rich cultural heritage, which helps destination Zimbabwe in luring tourists.

India has emerged as one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Ln 2018, Zimbabwe received 12 465 tourists from India, up from the 6960 received in 2017. The figure was expected to increase in 2019.