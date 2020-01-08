President Mnangagwa now on annual leave

Norman Muchemwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has started his annual leave and will be away from his busy daily schedules for the next three weeks.

This was confirmed in a statement by acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba.

During his absence, Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi will act in his place on rotational basis.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to advice that His Excellency the President, Cde ED. Mnangagwa has started his annual vacation which runs for the next three weeks until the end of the month,” said Mr Charamba.

“During this period, Honourable Vice Presidents General (Rtd) Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) K.C.D Mohadi will take turns to act in his place, starting with Honourable Vice President Chiwenga.

“The President will spend his vacation in the country.”