JUST IN: ED goes on leave

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has started his annual vacation that will run until the end of the month.

In a statement on Wednesday, Acting Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba said the President will spend his vacation in the country.

He said during the period, Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi will take turns to act in his place starting with Dr Chiwenga.

“The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to advise that his Excellency the President, Cde E D Mnangagwa has started his annual vacation which runs for the next three weeks until the end of the month,” said Mr Charamba who is also Presidential spokesman.