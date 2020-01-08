LATEST: Mnangagwa won’t fly out as he goes on annual leave

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has finally taken his annual three-week vacation, promising not to leave the country during the sojourn.

In a statement by Acting Chief Secretary in the President’s Office George Charamba, Mnangagwa will leave Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in charge before Vice President Kembo Mohadi takes over.

For two years since taking over as president, Mnangagwa has made headlines for spending millions of taxpayers’ dollars globetrotting on chartered flights.

MORE TO FOLLOW