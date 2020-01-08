Man jailed 16 years for raping ex- wife

BY SILAS NKALA

A 26-year-old Binga man has been slapped with an effective 16-year jail term for raping his ex-wife.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, was yesterday convicted on three counts of rape when he appeared before Hwange regional magistrate Collet Ncube.

The court heard that the 23-year-old victim had been customarily married to the man before their marriage broke down.

On July 26 last year, the woman, who stays in Siabuwa, Binga, was coming from a local clinic in the company of a friend when they met the convict who asked her to accompany him to his home, but she refused. The man forcibly dragged her to his home, tearing her clothes in the process.

The court heard that when they got home, he raped her three times before she escaped and filed a police report.