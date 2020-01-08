Hwange West MP in door-to-door constituency visits

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

Hwange West MP, Godfrey Dube (MDC Alliance) has embarked on door-to-door visits to residents in his constituency to better understand their concerns in view of the current economic crisis facing the country.

In a notice to residents, Dube said he would visit all constituents regardless of their party affiliation.

“This serves to notify all residents that your legislator will be carrying out door-to-door visits within the constituency within the month of January. No politics will be discussed, only developmental issues will be discussed,” reads the notice.

“I am doing this because I need to hear what my people need, looking at the prevailing economic situation. Besides, its part of my duties to assist my people so that information reaches Parliament,” Dube told Southern Eye.

“(This initiative) helps me to strategically plan on what to present in Parliament so that requests and proposals are given maximum attention.”

Residents in the area accused previous legislators of failing to properly represent them.