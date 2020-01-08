TelOne secure Tenax franchise

By Terry Madyauta

TELONE will bounce back into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer league for this year’s edition after successfully acquiring a topflight franchise from Tenax who won promotion from the Eastern region last year, but will not be able to take up their place at the country’s football top table.

While the lack of resources has driven the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services side to sell off one of their two franchises in the topflight after Whawha was also promoted from the Central Region, the institution would still have been forced to relinquish one spot in the top division as rules do not allow them to own two teams in the same league.

After failing in their bid to survive relegation in the topflight, the Rahman Gumbo-coached TelOne took advantage of the technicality to buy their way back into the top league.

An impeccable source close to the deal yesterday said the two parties have agreed on the terms.

“It’s largely a done deal. The announcement will be done soon. We are just waiting completion of a few procedures. Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services side have opted to give away the Tenax franchise,” the source said.

TelOne have been tight lipped about the deal, but NewsDay Sport understands that a formal announcement will be made tomorrow at the team’s awards ceremony, which curiously will be held in Harare.

As they negotiated their way back into the topflight, TelOne have managed to keep hold of their players and they will start preparing for life in the top division.