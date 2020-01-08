MDC councillor summoned over anti-sanctions rants

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A MARONDERA MDC Alliance councillor, Charles Ngwena, who allegedly told police officers to arrest President Emmerson Mnangagwa for organising an anti-sanctions march in October last year, has been summoned to court for trial.

Ngwena (36) was co-charged with the late Marondera MDC youth leader Paul Chikuni who died in a car accident in November last year.

The accused, a ward 4 councillor who was represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) will be back in court on January 14 for continuation of trial.

He was removed from remand before summoned back to court again yesterday.

According to court papers, on October 23, at around midday, police officers identified as Constables Nyambisi, Mutiforo and Moyo all from ZRP Marondera Central were on patrol at Marondera bus terminus when they arrested Patrick Chabvata who was selling bananas in a push cart.

It is alleged that while escorting Chabvata to the police station, the police officers passed by Ngwena and Chikuni who were in their Toyota Prado parked in central Marondera.

It is alleged that Ngwena shouted at the police officers in vernacular saying they should stop arresting poor people, but arrest Mnangagwa for organising anti-sanctions marches.

Chikuni allegedly disembarked from the vehicle and grabbed Chabvata’s push cart and pushed it away. The altercation attracted the attention of passers-by who converged at the scene, resulting in the police officers leaving, fearing for their safety.

Zihn Gozo represented the State.