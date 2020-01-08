Freeman unveils clothing line

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Energy “Freeman” Chizanga has branched off into fashion designing with the launch of his new clothing line called The 5ive Star Look. The development is not surprising considering his photographs posted on social media platforms donning great fashion labels.

Freeman told NewsDay Life & Style that he always wanted to look good, so the compliments he received over the years fuelled the dream.

“I love dressing and I’m sure my fans know that I always want to look good every day. So, those compliments that I usually get from my fans encouraged me and, therefore, I decided to start my own fashion label,” he said.

The musician — whose monster duet with Alick Macheso, Ngaibake, dominated the just-ended festive season — said although the clothing line was still in its infancy, he was hoping to focus more on the fashion business and launch branches across the country.

“I am still trying to figure out where exactly I can be located, but for the meantime, my shop is mobile and I am supplying boutiques around Harare,” he said.

“The label is still crawling. We haven’t started running yet, but I am hoping to give my best to this business so that I can supply my fellow musicians in Zimbabwe and have a few branches in Zimbabwe, including my hometown Bindura which I will probably start with.”

Meanwhile, the chanter said he had more surprises this year as he would be releasing a new album and a string of singles featuring international artistes.

“An album will be coming out very soon this year with some few international duets which I started working on last year and a few singles with local artistes will be released before the album. So we are definitely going to leave a mark again this year,” he said.

Freeman rose to fame on the back of his hit song, Joina City, and has not looked back since.