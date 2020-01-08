Chief hosts Christmas party for disabled

By Miriam Mangwaya

CHIEF Mtekedza of Chivhu, born Andrew Zhakata, on Sunday hosted a belated Christmas party for people with disabilities (PWDs) and the less-privileged at his homestead.

About 250 people attended the party, including leaders of several local churches.

In an interview with NewsDay, Chief Mtekedza said he organised the party for PWDs and the less-privileged as a way of giving and sharing with the needy.

“I wanted the less-privileged to celebrate Christmas Day with a difference. I wanted them to come together so that they relate with one another, share ideas and have fun,” he said.

In his speech, the traditional leader encouraged PWDs to be self-reliant and carry out projects for self-sustenance.

He also gave those who attended the party some groceries and clothes as Christmas presents.

Chief Mtekedza appealed to the government to consider PWDs when offering jobs and food aid.