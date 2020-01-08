Mlue Jay in early 2020 release

BY SINDISO DUBE

WHILE other artistes are probably still planning on what to go for this year, rapper Mlue Jay is already one step forward as he readies for an early January release of his first single of the year dubbed Thula, featuring fellow rapper Cal_Vin.

NewsDay Life & Style had an opportunity to listen to the song which will be released on all online platforms this Friday.

The song speaks of hope in a time of discomfort, encouraging people not to give up on their goals and life in the face of adversity.

Mlue Jay, who was nominated for Best Diaspora award at the Zim Hip-Hop Awards held in December said he wanted to continue with the same energy he had last year.

“I really worked hard last year and all I want to do is to continue with the same energy and even do better. I am not looking at the calendar to say it’s another year, I should relax or change my vibe, it’s just dates and season that have changed. I am going in harder this year and that’s why I am releasing new music in January,” he said.

“This year it’s going to be bigger and better for me and my fans. I have a surprise for them, which will serve as a gesture to appreciate their support and love for me and my music in the past years.”

Mlue Jay made a name for himself when he released a house music track titled So Dangerous, which featured South African Smallz of the Money Maker fame.

The rapper, who last year released a four-track EP titled They Need Me, has been winning accolades and getting positive recognition.

He became the latest and one of the few Zimbabwean musicians to be verified on Spotify, one of the biggest online music selling platforms.