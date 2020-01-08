Hubby chokes wife over bus fare

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A MUTARE man has been fined $300 or 15 days imprisonment for attempting to choke his wife after she refused to pay for his bus fare.

Wilfred Nyahando (31) pleaded guilty to assault charges when he appeared before Mutare magistrate Tamara Chibindi.

According to prosecutor Brian Goto, on January 2, Nyahando and his wife Memory Zimunya had a misunderstanding after the latter refused to pay bus fare while travelling together from Dangamvura suburb into the city.

Nyahando tried to strangle Zimunya and the complainant suffered a painful neck.

She reported the matter to the police, leading to the convict’s arrest.