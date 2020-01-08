Missing ZimParks rangers found dead

By Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has announced that two of its rangers, who went missing over a week ago following clashes with suspected Zambian poachers, were found dead in Lake Kariba on Monday.

The rangers were identified as Chidhumo Mabharani and Timothy Tembo.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the rangers went missing after an encounter with four suspected poachers believed to be from Zambia while patrolling the lake.

Preliminary investigations show that the rangers arrested the poachers, but were later overpowered as they transported them to Kariba town. The matter only came to light when the rangers’ patrol boat was found floating on the shores of Lake Kariba on the Zambian side with its engine missing.

“It is with sadness that (we announce) our two missing rangers have been found dead in Lake Kariba. The two rangers are indeed conservation heroes. ZimParks family and conservation partners are in deep mourning,” he said, adding that the bodies would be flown to Harare for post-mortem.

Farawo said they will be buried tomorrow in Gokwe and Hurungwe, respectively.