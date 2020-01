BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A BURGLAR broke into Marondera Magistrates Court building on Sunday night and stole a computer.

The suspect, who was later intercepted by a security guard while trying to break into the sheriff’s office, is still at large.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza was not available for comment yesterday, but, police sources confirmed the incident, saying an HP computer was stolen from one of the offices.