Pizza Hut opens second Bulawayo branch

AMERICAN fast food giant, Pizza Hut has opened a second branch in Bulawayo as the brand continues to focus on growing within the Zimbabwean market.

The international fast food brand opened its first outlet in the city in 2018.

The latest outlet, situated at Bulawayo Centre was opened last week and mirrors the brand’s Harare outlets which offer customers the opportunity to order pizza that can be enjoyed inside the Ster Kinekor cinema.

Pizza Hut’s Bulawayo manager Mrs Simbisai Nyampachitu said the increase in the number of their branches is part of their vision of offering services to a large population.

“Pizza Hut’s goal has always been to grow with our customer base and serve as much of the city as possible.

“Our Bradfield location has been open for one year and we have received a lot of feedback from customers requesting a location within the CBD (Central Business District).

“We’ve also received requests from customers who have seen how Harare Pizza Hut customers can order meals while watching a movie at a Ster Kinekor cinema. This new branch at Bulawayo Centre will allow us to address both of those requests,” she said.

Mrs Nyampachitu said the opening of the Bulawayo Centre branch brings the number of the brand’s restaurants in the country to four.

She said despite the economic challenges facing Zimbabwe they have a mandate of contributing to economic revival through employment creation.

“We promised our customers that we would continue to invest in Bulawayo despite the economic challenges being faced across the country and we are happy to have kept our word.

“Bulawayo has supported us immensely and we are ecstatic that we can continue to grow and hire more local residents and service more customers,” said Mrs Nyampachitu.

Pizza Hut is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc and is the largest pizza chain in the United States.

The company began 60 years ago in Wichita, Kansas when two brothers borrowed US$600 from their mom to start a pizzeria.

What started out as a small venture has become the biggest pizza company in the world and today, operates more than 16 000 restaurants in 100 countries serving innovative pizzas, traditional favourites like the signature Pan Pizza and much more. —