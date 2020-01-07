Lesotho PM’s wife linked to murder

Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane

RUSTENBURG – Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane has been accused of involvement in the murder of his estranged wife, who was killed two years ago.

Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead while travelling home with a friend two days before the inauguration of her husband.

According to media reports, Lesotho’s police commissioner chief, Holomo Molibeli, made the allegation in court documents challenging the prime minister’s attempts to remove him from office.

The BBC reported that amongst the court papers was a copy of a letter, dated December 2019, that the police chief wrote to Thabane.

In the letter, Molibeli said: “The investigations reveal that there was a telephonic communication at the scene of the crime in question… with another cell phone. The cell phone number belongs to you.”

During his inauguration speech, Thabane described his wife’s murder as a “senseless killing”.

The couple had been living separately since 2012 and were engaged in a protracted divorce.