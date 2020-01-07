Fees are not hiked on social media: Prof Murwira

Norman Muchemwa

University students should ignore unjustified tertiary institutions’ fee hike proposals for the 2020 academic year and wait for a proper position to be communicated, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technological Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira has said.

There is an outcry over the proposed fee hikes, with notices circulating on social media showing fees ranging from $8000 to $15000 for masters and undergraduate degree programs at various universities.

“In June 2019, we made a commitment that there will be no fees adjustment in line with Government Transitional Stabilisation Plan,” said Professor Murwira.

“However, in 2020 we agreed that there will be an adjustment for tertiary institutions’ fees by end of January. The adjustment will be very reasonable.

“People should ignore social media, there are no such increases.”

Meanwhile, the Midlands State University (MSU) has suspended weekend, block and visiting classes until further notice.

Yesterday, MSU announced a proposed fee hike on its students e-learning portal before announcing the suspension of the aforementioned classes.

Commenting on that, Minister Murwira said, “On the issue of MSU suspending classes for weekend and block classes, I think it is a challenge emanating from their logistics, they have not communicated with us.”

Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union president Pijiwest Nhamburo assured students that fee hikes will be reasonable.

“We have been in a meeting with Minister Murwira, discussing the unjustified fee hikes. We had a fruitful discussion and the minister assured us that the fees will be reasonable,” he said.

“However, as student representatives, we are surprised by MSU’s decision to suspend classes. They should give proper reasons for their actions and communicate with the students.

“The university is a State institution and should act like one. They are not a private university. Their proposal to increase tuition fees is unjustified,” he said.